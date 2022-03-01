Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? A look towards ‘Broken’

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive a little bit further into the world of Jane Tennant? We know that it’s been a long hiatus over the course of the past several weeks.

Luckily, here is where we can hand down some of the glorious news that the break is over! There is a new episode airing tonight, it is coming up alongside new installments of NCIS and the network’s comedy lineup. Season 1 episode 14 carries with it the title of “Broken,” and it is going to carry some remnants of what we saw with the Maggie arc on the “Spies” two-parter.

If you want to get a few more details right now, go ahead and look at the official synopsis:

“Broken” – While Jane is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Also, Ernie visits his friend, Dr. Tony Lee (Alec Mapa), to identify possible suspects who had access to his classified weapon, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Feb. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By and large, the show is clearly coming back in the same sort of rhythm that we saw when it was last on the air. We’re still sticking (mostly) to the case-of-the-week format, and the next larger event is likely coming on March 28 when this show crosses over with the flagship NCIS. That’s a chance to boost ratings for both series and if there is now NCIS: Hawaii season 2 at that point, there’s a chance that this could be the thing that pushes it over the top.

