Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC after long season 5 break?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? After an incredibly long hiatus these past few months, is the Freddie Highmore drama back?

Without further ado, let’s all take a deep breath and commence the celebrations: We’re getting new episodes again! Ironically, the hiatus for season 5 was meant to be even longer, but due to the decision to pull Promised Land off the air and shift it over to Hulu, one of the most-popular shows in its genre is now back. We’re expecting that tonight’s episode titled “Rebellion” is going to pick up where the last episode left off, at least in terms of further establishing the war between the doctors at the St. Bonaventure Hospital and Salen Morrison. We know that there is not exactly a whole lot of love lost here, and there will probably be more tension as they try to oust the new hospital owner.

For a few more details on that, plus what’s coming for Shaun and Lea after all of their own recent drama, check out the Good Doctor season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Rebellion” – Now that Shaun has called off the wedding, he is forced to confront Lea about their relationship and determine what he really means to her. Meanwhile, the team debates their opinions on plastic surgery, and Lim hopes to expose Salen’s (Rachel Bay Jones) cover-up over an infant’s death to take her down before it is too late on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, FEB. 28 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Don’t expect many of the long-term stories to be resolved tonight; instead, “Rebellion” is more of a reset and a chance to see and understand further where some of these characters are. Hopefully, it paves a clearer road to whatever their future could hold.

