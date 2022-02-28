Lisa Edelstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star; why did Gwyn die in season 3?

Tonight you are going to see the final stint of Lisa Edelstein on 9-1-1: Lone Star, so what better time than now to dive further into her exit?

We should start off here by noting that Edelstein did not “leave” the show per se; she was never a formal part of it. The House alum was not a series regular, so from the moment she first signed on there was always a possibility that the gig would be limited. Still, her connections to both Owen and TK made her essential to the story (especially in season 2), so there was a good chance she could stick around for a while. She also lived in another state, so the writers didn’t necessarily have to kill the character off to justify why she wasn’t around anymore.

So why make this move at all? Was it really necessary? So much of that depends on the sort of story that the writers want to be telling. Last week, showrunner Tim Minear justified Gwyn’s death by starting that sometimes, a series like this needs a reminder that people can go at any time for any reason; it’s not just those who die in a dramatic rescue. It puts another touch of realism into the narrative.

Of course, tonight’s new episode is going to feature an array of problems for Owen and TK both that stem from Gwyn’s death, and getting on a plane back to New York — they are going to run into some major problems in the sky. Even in the process of mourning themselves, they will have to go out of their way to help others.

