Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Is the long season 19 hiatus finally at a close? There is of course a ton of stuff to break down within this piece, so let’s get into a lot of it!

First and foremost, we should share, finally, some of the good news! NCIS is back on the air after a long time away, and it’s going to be one of the biggest stories in months. “The Helpers” was written by Brian Dietzen alongside Scott Williams, and it’s going to be the perfect story to check in on where Jimmy Palmer is at this point in his life. This show is already better when he gets a couple of spotlights here and there, and this could be his opportunity.

If you have not seen the synopsis yet for this episode, it does do a rather good job of setting the table for what is next:

“The Helpers” – While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was co-written by series star Brian Dietzen.

This episode feels like it’s got everything you could possibly want on paper, whether it be personal insight, drama, and also a high-stakes case for the rest of the team to tackle. We hope that Dietzen gets the chance to co-write an episode every season. Wouldn’t that be a fun thing to do?

