Killing Eve season 4 premiere: Jodie Comer on Villanelle – Jesus moment

There are a handful of iconic moments to ponder over when it comes to the Killing Eve season 4 premiere, but Villanelle imagining herself as Jesus has to be the near the top. It was a big reveal at the conclusion of the episode “Just Dunk Me,” and it came after her baptism and/or her not killing, a moment that she feels to be an enormous breakthrough.

Is it really such a breakthrough? We’ll have to wait and see but as you would imagine, it was quite a transformation for Jodie Comer to take this on.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety about the moment, Jodie had the following to say — not just about the costume, but also the meaning behind it:

“Terrifying. Fun. Hairy. I’ll leave you with that one … I hope [viewers] enjoy it. I really do. We’ve never done anything like this show. And I remember when I read it. I was like, ‘wow, okay. I’m happy to explore this. But what are we finding out from it? Ultimately, what is the character learning from it?’”

Ultimately, our interpretation of this is that Villanelle realizes that she can be her own personal savior — sure, there is some trademark narcissism from the character thrown in here, but she has the ability to control what she does. This is a part of why this moment happens after she “saves” the life of someone else. (Yes, she’s the one that created the life-or-death scenario, but that’s neither here nor there — in the eyes of Villanelle, progress is progress no matter what.)

