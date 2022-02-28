Is Richard T. Jones leaving The Rookie? How much should we be worried about the future of Grey after what we saw in the promo tonight?

If you look below, you can see a big part of why we are worried — Grey gets stabbed! It happens so quickly that it’s hard to know a lot in terms of context here. We obviously want him to be okay, given that he is such a fundamental part of the show. Without him, the team would be without a mentor, and someone who has tried to show them the right way to do things.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Grey in danger — if there is any reason to have hope for his future, that is most likely it. The show also killed off another major character in Jackson West at the start of the season, so doing that twice would be a LOT. Have your tissues at the ready just in case, but we’re hoping that this is the sort of thing that is going to cause Nolan and the rest of the team to spring into action. They will do what they can to ensure that justice is served.

So why give us this episode now? It may just have to do with constantly balancing things out. We know that The Rookie does some lighthearted stuff here and there, but there is a lot of value in delivering some serious moments with characters in danger. It keeps the world honest, even if that makes us rather worried along the way that we could lose a few key characters. Absolutely, we’re more than a little bit concerned that some bad stuff could be happening even beyond this episode — there is a lot of season still to go!

For now, though, there is no evidence that Jones is leaving the show. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Are you worried about Richard T. Jones' potentially leaving The Rookie? Are you concerned that Sgt. Grey could die?

