Succession season 4: More talk on filming, story at SAG Awards

We know that Succession season 4 is still a long ways away from airing on HBO, but it totally feels like we’ve got a lot to look forward to! This is one of television’s best shows, and that was reaffirmed by how it fared tonight at the SAG Awards. The series won for Drama Ensemble!

Of course, backstage reporters did their best to get some early intel on new episodes, but that proved to be quite the difficult affair.

Speaking via Variety, show Brian Cox made it clear that as of right now, they know next to nothing about what the future will hold for their characters — though Kieran Culkin joked that it’s going to be all about Roman taking over the company. Signs point to production starting in June, but we’re still so far away that nothing can be altogether confirmed on that.

The most important thing for now is that Jesse Armstrong is currently working on the story, and it’s clear that this show works in a way where the cast don’t get a ton of information in advance on the direction of the story. They may have a general idea, but even that is subject to change.

(Before we go, can we just comment for a moment on the kiss that Culkin gave J. Smith Cameron a.k.a. Gerri as the cast went up on stage to accept the award? Clearly, this was giving the fans what they want. Also, Brian’s mask with #TeamLogan and his signature catchphrase was GOLD.)

