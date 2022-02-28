Somebody Somewhere season 2 premiere date hopes at HBO

Following tonight’s season 1 finale, what could the future hold in terms of a Somebody Somewhere season 2? Is more coming down the road?

The first order of business here has to do with the renewal question: You will get to see the comedy-drama hybrid starring Bridget Everett back on HBO again down the road! In a statement, here is what Amy Gravitt, HBO’s executive vice president of Programming, had to say on the subject:

“Bridget brings such warmth to the screen, it’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble … We’re delighted to have [show creators] Hannah [Bos] and Paul [Thureen] remind us all where we come from in another season of Somebody Somewhere.”

Now, of course the next order of business here is trying to determine when it will actually come back — that’s a little more difficult to figure out. Even though most shows tend to produce a single season a year, there is no guarantee that we’re going to be seeing something similar here. HBO as a network tends to be a little bit more patient when it comes to giving its shows time to percolate behind the scenes — they also got a schedule that is pretty limited in terms of the slots open during the year. They don’t tend to program scripted content on any night other than Sunday or Monday; since this is not an HBO Max original, that timeslot does matter.

If we had to make an educated guess, we’d say that Somebody Somewhere season 2 will have a chance to come back in the next 12-18 months. That’s a good estimate when you consider the time needed to write more episodes, film them (especially during a pandemic), and then get them ready to air at the best possible time.

