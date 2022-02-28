Is Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton leaving Euphoria, and is Ashtray dead?

As we prepared for the Euphoria season 2 finale tonight, we tried to ready ourselves mentally for just about anything. There was a strong possibility that an important character was going to die, especially among the trio of Ashtray, Faye, and Fez.

To see it be Ashtray who gets the bullet from the SWAT team was brutal to watch unfold, especially since Fez did what he thought was the best overall thing to protect him. None of it mattered as Fez was at the scene where it all went down. Angus Cloud and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton built quite the bond over the course of their time on the show together and now, the on-screen part of it ends. The show’s child drug-dealer — a shocking concept that Sam Levinson somehow made realistic — is gone. At least the actual death happened off-screen, which is good since it could have been so much worse. (We don’t think for a second that Ashtray is alive or that the shot missed; this isn’t that kind of show.)

Ultimately, Fez will move forward and the fan-favorite character could continue to have a role, but what could it be? So much of this season was bookended by these characters and the world that they live in, almost as a forgotten part of the society.

If this is the end for Walton on Euphoria, we have to give him all the credit in the world. This is such an intense, out-there character to play and someone with a lot of demons at a really young age. Can you argue that the end was inevitable based on the journey of the season? Maybe, but that doesn’t make it any less difficult to watch. There’s so much that is left to unravel for a season 3 down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates right now when it comes to Euphoria

What do you think about some of the events of the Euphoria season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are other updates on the way about the show and of course, we want you to stay in the loop. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







