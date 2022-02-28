The Rookie season 4 episode 15: Looking ahead to ‘Hit List’

Following tonight’s big return of The Rookie season 4 to ABC, why not look ahead to episode 15? There is, after all, quite a bit to anticipate over the next few weeks!

We’d certainly understand if people out there were worried about another big hiatus coming around the bend here; after all, the show has been on break for the past several weeks already! Luckily, the plan is for the next new episode to air on March 6, and for there to be another one on March 13. We’ve got at least two episodes in a row after tonight, and this scheduling move was likely made to capitalize on the show having a quality lead-in via American Idol.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing ABC has not revealed too much about either one of these upcoming episodes — we know that episode 15 next week is titled “Hit List,” whereas episode 16 the week after is “Real Crime.” Unfortunately, that is more or less it. There will be a new promo tonight, and that may help to at least shed a little more light on what the future holds.

At this point in the season, we don’t think that The Rookie is out to 100% revolutionize itself. It knows the sort of show that it is, and how the goal here is to balance out some hard-hitting drama with lighthearted moments and chances to get to know these characters better. We know that all of this isn’t always easy but there’s a reason why it has lasted as long as it has. (For the time being, we also don’t foresee there being a cancellation anytime soon either — but time will tell on that.)

Do we anticipate at least one more hiatus before the finale? Absolutely, but we’re just glad to not be there yet.

