The Equalizer season 2 episode 11 preview: ‘Chinatown’ & the road ahead

Want to know what’s next on The Equalizer season 2 episode 11 — or even later on down the season? Consider this article your chance to look a little bit further ahead!

Given the lengthy of the recent hiatus tied to the show, it’s understandable if you are feeling a little anxious and/or worried that another hiatus is coming down the road. Luckily, we are here to report that this is not going to happen for at least the immediate future. CBS has released their schedule for the next few weeks and from what we can tell, the Queen Latifah show isn’t going off the air anytime soon.

The first order of business here is noting that season 2 episode 11, titled “Chinatown,” is set for March 6 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of further news out there at the time of this writing, which is absolutely a little bit strange.

Meanwhile, there are also episodes set for March 13 and March 20, and these are ones titled “Somewhere over the Hudson” and also “D.W.B.,” respectively. Odds are, it will be a little while before we find out more about either one of these. For the time being, we’re just happy to know that the NCAA Tournament is not going to take The Equalizer off the air, or at least that’s the case for the first week. We’ll just have to wait and see precisely where things go from there.

Is season 3 news on the way?

Our hope is that by the time we get to the March 20 episode, there will be a little bit more in the way of news out there — CBS often announces their renewals in March or April, and we feel pretty darn confident at the moment that this show is coming back.

