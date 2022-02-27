The Walking Dead season 11 episode 11 spoilers: Stephanie is missing!

As you get yourself prepared for The Walking Dead season 11 episode 11, brace yourself for a particularly big mystery. What in the world happened to Stephanie? Is this something that Eugene will be able to figure out?

One of the great things about the first two episodes of this chunk is that we’ve gotten a great sense of the world of the Commonwealth. We understand that it’s the most jarring environment that we’ve seen our heroes be in since the start of the show. This is a place where it feels somewhat close to the world before the apocalypse, both for better and for worse. It includes a number of the same problems that so many people are familiar with, whether it be inequality or corruption rearing its ugly head at any given moment.

When it comes to Stephanie, something smells a little fishy when it comes to her disappearance — did someone take her? Who is trying to cover something up? If there is a chance to expose more of the seedy underbelly of this world at the moment, this is it.

To get a little bit more news when it comes to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 11 (titled “Rogue Element”), be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

Eugene looks for Stephanie after she mysteriously goes missing; Connie investigates a story on Trooper Davis; Carol helps Hornsby with a labor dispute at a drug farm.

Will this mystery be resolved in this episode? We can’t guarantee that, especially since there are still so many stories left to tell in the final season. Still, we personally consider episodes 9-16 to be the Commonwealth arc and if there are any things in particular to be tied up, we hope that we that happen here.

