The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: Is there hope for Shaun and Lea?

After a hiatus these past few weeks The Good Doctor season 5 is returning to ABC this Monday. Do you want to learn a little more about it?

We know that one part of the episode ahead is going to center heavily around Shaun and Lea — and understandably so! These two are one of the main focuses of the series right now, but they are entering tomorrow’s episode in a tough spot. After Lea fabricated reviews, Shaun’s not sure that he wants to move forward with the wedding. Also, the two are still dealing with the trauma that came from losing their baby last season. There is a lot on their plate and it goes without saying that none of this is going to be easy for them to deal with.

In the end, though, don’t lose hope for either one of them — there is always a chance that they could find a way to make things work even still. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner David Shore had to say on the subject:

“We are a show about hope. There is always hope … We want to deal with real issues and real people and decent people trying to do their best and facing challenges. And sometimes things work out, and sometimes they don’t, but we don’t always have the happy ending, as evidenced by where we left off. But we want to have the happy ending, and more often than not we will. But those happy endings are made all the sweeter by the sad endings.”

Elsewhere in the first episode back, be prepared for the doctors at the St. Bonaventure Hospital to do whatever they can to stop Salen Morrison in their tracks. This is not going to be an easy thing to do, but if they can pull it off, there’s no doubt the place will be so much better for physicians and patients alive.

