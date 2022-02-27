Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Ready for season 2 episode 10?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we set to see season 2 episode 10 arrive after an extremely long delay? As you would imagine, we got quite a bit of stuff to talk through here!

The first order of business that we’ve got for the time being, though, is sharing some of the good news: There will be more of the series on the air tonight! The next episode, titled “Legacy,” is going to be airing in a matter of hours, and the promo below suggests that it’s going to be an absolute blast. We don’t know how else you could describe something that features a guest spot from none other than Jada Pinkett Smith. She’s going to be playing a master thief who has a great back-and-forth with Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall. Within a fairly short period of time here, you can make a pretty easy case that these characters deserve so much more in the way of screen time together. (If Smith ever wants to return, we’re game for it.)

To get a few more details about the emotional side to this story, check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Legacy” – McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook (Jada Pinkett Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Also, be assured that there’s going to be a lot more in the way of new episodes over the past couple of weeks. We know that there was a hiatus here, but it’s nice to be near the end of the road with it.

