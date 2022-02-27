Euphoria season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Will there be a cliffhanger?

In just a matter of a few short hours Euphoria season 2 episode 8 is going to be here, and we don’t have to tell you how big this is going to be. It’s an emotional finale that has so many different loose ends to tie up.

Just think about it for a moment — “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” will need to show us the aftermath of Lexi’s play, the road to recovery for Rue, what’s going to happen with Cassie and Nate, and then also something shocking that either involves a gun or first responders. We’re going by some of the stuff we’ve seen in the previews, even if we are well aware already that a number of these things can prove to be misleading in the end.

So will there be a huge cliffhanger? At the moment, we tend to think that it’s possible, given that Euphoria has been renewed for a season 3 already and even while it was being written, creator Sam Levinson likely knew that more would be coming. However, we don’t think that this cliffhanger will be straight out of some soap opera. More than likely, it will be tied to something a little bit more specific. Rather than some huge jaw-dropping moment, it could instead be a question or a tease for what’s going to be coming next. Succession is a great example of both tying up stories and also looking more towards the show’s future. That is more of what we expect tonight.

The larger question we’re wondering entering the finale is rather simple: How many more seasons can a show like this really last? Given the high school setting and the age of the actors, there is a fairly-brief shelf life here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right away

Do you think that Euphoria season 2 episode 8 is going to end in a cliffhanger?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







