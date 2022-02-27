Billions season 6 episode 7 spoilers: How far will Prince go?

Next week on Billions season 6 episode 7, you are going to be seeing a story titled “Napoleon’s Hat” — so what is going to happen here? How intense will the story become?

For Mike Prince, we know that one of his big priorities is pretty simple: Trying to find a way to make that Olympic bid happen. It’s been a big part of the season so far, but what are some of the consequences of that? Well, for starters, Mike’s ambition could end up being his ambition, as you are going to be seeing Chuck Rhoades watch him like a hawk. He will be seeing if there is any mistake in here at all and the moment he sees it, he’s going to leap on it however he can.

Want to get some more news as to what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the Billions season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

As the Commission’s announcement draws near, Prince must decide just how far he’ll go to secure his bid. Chuck, determined to find wrongdoing in Prince’s pursuit of the games, follows a lead. Mase Carb develops a new algorithm, and Taylor uses it to their advantage. Chuck and Wendy reconnect.

Seeing the Chuck – Wendy story play out could be one of the most intriguing of the entire episode, mostly because these two have such a long and extreme history together. They’ve gone through all sorts of trouble over the years and yet, they could still help each other. Ultimately, the world of Billions is one where emotion tends to get pushed to the side. We’ve seen that a number of times already over the years, and we have a feeling we’re about to see it all over again.

