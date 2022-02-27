Where is Pete Davidson on this weekend’s new episode of Saturday Night Live? Should you be worried that the cast member is leaving?

Ultimately, we understand any concern that may be out there about the longtime cast member’s future, especially when you consider both his long tenure and then also the headlines that he’s generated away from the show. Yet, don’t think that his absence has anything to do with his new relationship with Kim Kardashian, headlines tied to Kanye West, or anything else. He’s currently shooting a film project, and that’s keeping him away for at least a short period of time.

We’ve seen a similar situation this season already with a cast member taking some time away to work on something else — this is that Kate McKinnon die with her Joe Exotic – Peacock project, where she is set to play Carole Baskin. Allowing cast members to do multiple things is one of the reasons why SNL has been able to retain so many people as of late. We understand it’s a bummer to go without people like Pete here and there, but it’s better than the alternative — not having them at all moving forward.

There will be a better opportunity to assess Davidson’s future on the other side of the season; after all, there are still a number of episodes left. Typically SNL has a tendency to film episodes until May, and we don’t have any reason to think that things are going to be different here.

The main bummer with not having Pete around specifically tonight is that he’s had a longstanding relationship and rapport with John Mulaney. We’re pretty darn confident that there would have been some good stuff featuring the two of them.

What do you want to see from Pete Davidson when he returns to Saturday Night Live?

