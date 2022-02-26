Snowfall season 5 spoilers: Damson Idris on lingering Alton mystery

What happened to Franklin Saint’s father Alton? In the first two episodes of Snowfall season 5 earlier this week, it was indicated strongly that Teddy killed him. That’s been the prevailing theory ever since the end of season 1 and at this point, we don’t have any reason to think that this isn’t the case.

Now, of course the question becomes when Franklin is going to get all of the answers. It’s going to be a big part of the rest of the season presumably, and it may be setting the stage for a pretty darn epic war.

New Snowfall video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on what happened over the course of the premiere. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That’s the #1 way to make certain you stay up-to-date on the show moving forward.

Speaking as a part of a new interview with GQ, here is some of what Damson Idris had to say about what’s going on with Franklin, plus how the fate of Alton could play a big role in the state of things to come:

“The uncertainty of the demise of his father still lingers on his head, the chess played between himself and Teddy [Carter Hudson] is at its fullest, and there’s definitely a huge static and fracture within the families…”

We know that Teddy will probably do his best to jerk Franklin around, trying to keep him focused on the primary mission rather than anything separate from it. Even still, though, we know that in the world of television, things that are secret very rarely tend to stay that way for a long period of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall, including more of a look at what lies ahead

What do you think is going to happen moving into the rest of Snowfall season 5?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







