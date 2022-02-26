The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 photo: Brimley returns — with a camel!

Just in case you needed more reasons for excitement when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 11, we’ve got it for you within! Not only are we going to see Teddy Coluca return as Reddington’s torture-master Brimley in this episode, but he’s going to be bringing with him a friend.

Yes, that is a camel with him in the photo above — and we shudder to think of what the reason for that is.

It’s no secret at this point that Brimley tends to use animals in his torture techniques — the most memorable one to us is of course his goat. There are so many questions to ponder here, including where producers go to get a camel in New York City, what sort of nefarious stuff a camel is capable of, and also just how delightfully ludicrous things are going to become. We met Brimley’s son earlier this year; this is a chance to see the original back, presumably, doing what he does best.

We know that there’s a new story-of-the-week coming up on Friday’s “The Conglomerate,” and this could be related to that. Of course, it’s also very well possible this will be related to Reddington’s search to get answers on Liz, given that he is still working to figure out how Vandyke knew where the two were going to be the night of her death.

All in all, there’s a lot coming up in six days’ time, and we’re just glad to see another iconic member of Team Reddington is going to be back for it.

