Big Sky season 2 episode 10 promo: The aftermath of Wolf’s death

Next week on Big Sky season 2 episode 10, it’s clear already that there’s going to be a whole new struggle themed around Ronald. Jenny and Cassie are finally going to get a lead on him, but what will they do in the aftermath of it?

For both of these characters, they’ve had plenty of motive to bring him down for quite some time now. Remember here that he’s enormously dangerous and shockingly slippery. One way or another, he constantly finds a way to get out of difficult situations. He’s done that again now, and that’s without thinking about his latest trail of dead bodies including Wolf and also Cassie’s father.

As we prepare for “Happy Thoughts,” there are clues that will eventually lead some of our heroes to Wolf’s compound. While there, they should get a good overall sense of all of the unpleasant stuff that took place. From there, they will have to try and figure out their next move — oh, and that’s before even bringing Ren and the cartel into the mix.

Are we done with Ronald’s story at this point? We do understand the value in keeping the character around, given that he is linked to the start of the show and there has been so much flux already surrounding both Jenny and Cassie. With that being said, though, it does feel like high time that we start to see the show move into some different directions. We tend to think that it’s better as a whole when it stays unpredictable and in general, seeing Ronald escape trouble has shown itself to be the most predictable thing about the series so far.

There is still a lot of time to go in this season — with that in mind, there are still chances for the story to shift and change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky

What do you most want to see on Big Sky season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







