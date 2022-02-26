Shark Tank preview: Diaper Dust, Junobie, Pinole Blue, & Range Beauty

Tonight on Shark Tank you will see Diaper Dust, Junobie, Pinole Blue, and Range Beauty enter the Tank — who will get a deal? Will someone walk away? There are a lot of questions, and we think this should be a fun episode! Several of these products offer solutions to common problems, whereas another offers an exciting food alternative to traditional yellow corn.

We’ll spotlight all of the individual companies in just a moment; before that, though, let’s share the official synopsis for the episode as a whole:

“1315” – Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, returns to the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark! First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Atlanta, Georgia, who introduce their clean line of beauty products specially formulated for melanin-rich skin. A mom from Winterville, North Carolina, pitches her unique product to better tackle eliminating diaper odor; while entrepreneurs from Wichita, Kansas, present their healthy line of products made from an ancient superfood. A mom from Lafayette, Indiana, introduces her simple and reliable way to help new moms during their breastfeeding journey with her reusable design, on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, FEB. 25 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Diaper Dust – The goal here is all about finding a way to reduce diaper odor, and this is a powder that you can use to reduce the smell wherever you go. With everything that new parents go through, one of the biggest things you can hope for are ways for their lives to be easier. This could easily help with that.

Junobie – The company describes itself in part as the future of breast milk storage, and the idea here is to help moms be able to care even better for their children. Reusable storage bags are their most commonly-featured product online, but they offer jars, cooling cups, and more.

Pinole Blue – There’s a chance that you may have had blue corn tortilla chips before, but did you know that blue corn contains some health benefits you won’t find in yellow corn? It is at the core of many of this company’s products, which include tortillas, mixes, azulitas, and some other traditional products.

Range Beauty – The company prides itself on providing clean beauty solutions for a wide array of different skin tones. They saw an opportunity to cater to customers looking for a skin-safe makeup solution who weren’t being catered to in a traditional makeup aisle. Their products include foundations, powders, and so much more.

