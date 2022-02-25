Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk talks completing the journey

In case you were not aware, Better Call Saul season 6 recently completed production leading up to its April 18 premiere, and this is absolutely an emotional event for all parties involved.

With that being said, it is likely more emotional for Bob Odenkirk than most. He went from playing Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad to this show, which allowed him an opportunity to explore this character’s backstory in ways the he did not imagine. He worked his way through long hours on set, and even a personal health crisis last year after he collapsed on set and was hospitalized. Now, he has a chance to sit back, reflect, and relish a job well done.

So what does Bob have to say about the experience looking back, at least at the moment? He shared a few thoughts in a recent Chicago Tribune interview:

I think being allowed by providence and the universe to finish [the show], that feeling of completion and accomplishment was a big thing for me going forward. If it hadn’t happened, for a variety of reasons, if I had not finished the story, no, I probably wouldn’t have this feeling that I could move on. Now that I have this notch under my belt, finishing — we finished a week ago — is part of the confidence.

We feel as though the ending to Saul is pretty definitive. That doesn’t mean the character of Jimmy McGill dies, but rather that this is the story everyone involved set out to make. We are going into this with the expectation that there is nothing more to explore within the greater Breaking Bad universe, but time will tell if that is the case.

