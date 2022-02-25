Magnum PI season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Who’s been poisoned?!

Magnum PI season 4 episode 15 is slated to come onto CBS in one week’s time and based on what we’re hearing already, there are reasons for concern. As a matter of fact, we’d say there are many of them.

Take, for starters, the fact that Thomas is going to be dealing with an infamous crime boss. From there, he gets thrust into a near-death experience that leads to a ticking clock and a near-impossible mission for him. For a few more details, check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Dead Man Walking” – When Magnum balks at notorious crime boss Osi Shima’s (Eijiro Ozaki) request to find his missing son, Magnum learns he’s been poisoned and has only eight hours to locate Shima’s son to earn the antidote, or else he dies, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just based on that alone, we’re anticipating this being an all-hands-on-deck sort of story where we see a lot of these characters working hard in order to help Magnum however they can. We also do wonder this: If Magnum is about to die, is this an opportunity for him to say everything that’s on his mind? We of course say this as someone who has been rooting for him and Higgins to be together for a while — it at least makes sense. Yet, we think the missing son will be the focal point for most of this story. It’s just another thing to think about, at least for the time being.

Based on CBS’ schedule, we’d anticipate at least one more episode beyond this upcoming one. After that, we could be waiting until after the start of the NCAA Tournament for more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 15 next week?

Be sure to share via the attached comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







