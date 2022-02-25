The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Reddington digs deeper

Next week on NBC The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 is poised to arrive, and there could be some huge events coming in “The Conglomerate.”

Is it true that we’re looking at what may be the most boringly-titled episode of all time here? Sure, but it does also look like we’re going to be inching closer to answers on one key subject: The night of Liz Keen’s death. What really happened here? Are we about to learn more?

If nothing else, The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 synopsis promises that there are some more answers on the way:

03/04/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : An investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the Task Force learns one of their own may have ties to the group. Red digs deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death. TV-14

Do we think we’ll get all of the answers that we want in this episode? Probably not but in the end, that’s okay. The most important thing is that we get a few more clues as to where the story is going, plus at least some sort of additional clue. The bad news is that there’s going to be at least one more hiatus coming on March 11, so there are some more interruptions coming the rest of the season. We can’t speak to how many are going to be there after the fact, at least not yet.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 on NBC?

