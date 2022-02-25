Killing Eve season 4 premiere sneak peek: Carolyn & Eve reunite

Sunday night on BBC America Killing Eve season 4 is going to premiere, and you could be seeing yet another side of Eve in the process.

So with that in mind, we present you a new sneak peek for what’s going to be an exciting (but also dangerous) episode 1 — and it also features none other than Carolyn!

Watch our Killing Eve season 3 finale review! Take a look below for more thoughts all about this past installment. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’ll be reviewing the show every week and we don’t want you missing any of them.

If you look below courtesy of People Magazine, you can see a new preview that puts the spotlight primarily on these two characters talking about the Twelve — and a new job that Carolyn wants Eve to do. She wants to know the location of the assassins, but also who else out there is coming after them. Eve is working on in private security, and Carolyn does her best to give her whatever money or resources that she needs!

Here’s where things start to get a little bit tricky: Eve has her own plan for dealing with the Twelve, and it sounds a little more dramatic. We know that this won’t come as a surprise to anyone out there, but Eve has a tendency to get a little bit obsessive. Once she gets an idea, she’s probably going to do anything and everything to see it through, no matter the cost.

So where is Villanelle in all of this?

Well, we know that she’s off to find “faith” … or at least that’s what some of the photos for the premiere suggest. We know that one of her real priorities at this point is figuring out if she can change … we’ll have to wait and see how sincere that desire is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve

What do you think Eve is going to do when it comes to the Killing Eve season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ll have other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







