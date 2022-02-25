Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 14 spoilers: The blackout

As you prepare yourself to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 14 on NBC next week, signs point to a showdown. Elliot Stabler has been battling Richard Wheatley since all the way back in season 1, and it does feel like we’re near a breaking point here.

So what sort of story could be coming up, with this in mind? Well, much of New York City could be under blackout during this upcoming episode, fittingly titled “…Wheatley is to Stabler.” This is an episode that cements the rivalry that exists here, plus the high stakes of everything that is coming up. Given that Dylan McDermott is eventually going to be joining FBI: Most Wanted, we know that in the end, he is not altogether long for this world.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 14 synopsis with more updates on what lies ahead:

03/03/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As a rolling blackout cripples the city, Stabler and Bell work to stay a step ahead of Wheatley. Jet and Malachi receive unlikely help. Bernadette gets caught up in Stabler’s mess. TV-14

If you do want a little more evidence that this story is poised to be enormous, just know this: There are no details available yet for episode 15. What this means is that clearly, the folks at NBC are so invested in keeping everything coming up under wraps, they can’t bear to reveal anything. They will just continue to do what they can to ensure that all stories remain an absolute mystery for as long as possible.

No matter what happens to Wheatley in the long-term here, we tend to think that he will continue to haunt Stabler in some way moving forward.

