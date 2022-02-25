Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 10: ‘Living in a House Divided’

What’s coming up next on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 10? We’ve got an episode airing next week titled “Living in a House Divided.”

Leading into tonight’s new episode, there wasn’t much revealed on episode 10. We tend to imagine that a part of that was due to the writers trying to keep the secret of Owen’s fate for as long as humanly possible. We absolutely get it, but it’s still frustrating for anyone/everyone out there who does still want some answers.

In general, we expect episode 10 to take on a number of the storylines that we’ve seen so far, whether it be Meredith’s operation, Levi’s struggle, or what is going to happen with Amelia and Link. At the moment, we know there are a number of different things that the writers are going to juggle — which is typically the case the majority of the series’ episodes. There are happy moments and sad moments, and of course a few moments that are devastating wedged somewhere in there. We’ve had enough of the latter as of late; can we slow down on some of that for now?

The promo for what lies ahead next week teased at least a few different things throughout. Take, for starters, the aftermath of Jo and Link hooking up. There’s a lot of drama that could come from this, especially since she has the feelings that she does towards him. Then, there’s also the question of what’s going to happen with Levi after he lost a patient in surgery, and then if we’re going to see Owen finally tell Teddy the truth about what happened in the car. It was enough to make Cormac spontaneously quit, so getting a clear answer from him may not be something that happens right away.

