Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Meet Sal Boselli, Regina Foyle

We know that we’re going to be waiting a good while still to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 arrive on Starz. Yet, isn’t it nice to have some new nuggets of info here and there? We tend to think so.

With all of this in mind, we’re happy to present news on two characters who could be ruffling some weathers in some way moving forward: Sal Boselli and then Detective Regina Foyle.

Let’s start off here first with Boselli. According to a new report from Deadline, Michael Rispoli of The Sopranos is poised to recur as this character, who is described as the “powerful, charismatic, Italian mob boss of Newark, New Jersey.” We can envision a couple of different ways that this character comes into the picture, but we like to envision her as a rival-of-sorts for Raq. We know that a lot of people in the criminal world want to be top dog. They are not always the sort to work together.

Meanwhile, Roswell, New Mexico actress Paloma Guzman is set as Detective Foyle, described as “a veteran NYPD detective with a sensitive yet rugged side. She’s a contradiction in all the best ways.” We want to think that she could have some sort of back-and-forth with Omar Epps’ character of Detective Howard, who somehow survived the events of the season 1 finale. He’s going to be a thorn in Raq and Kanan’s side for however long he’s out there — after all, he is Kanan’s biological father!

