Legacies season 4 episode 11 spoilers: One crazy carnival

Legacies season 4 episode 11 will be coming to The CW next week and based on early details, it feels like the show is combining the old and the new. We know that we’ve seen a darker version of Hope for a good while now, but there something fun about the story ahead for her. After all, she’s going to a carnival! Shouldn’t that be a good time? Well, in theory yes, but we know that this is the sort of series where things have a tendency to both spiral and spiral pretty darn fast.

The title for this upcoming episode is “Follow the Sound of My Voice.” Want to get some other details? Then check out the Legacies season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

CONTROL – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) find themselves at a carnival with an unusual cast of characters. Back at the Salvatore School, students are speaking their minds, without knowing why, which makes Jed (Ben Levin) reveal a secret and Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on protecting one of their own. Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) set out on a mission, which does not go as planned. Also starring Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon & Solange Morales and directed by Tony Griffin (#407). Original airdate 3/3/2022.

The Salvatore School storyline definitely feels like something that we’ve seen in an earlier version of the show, where there were always these crazy and/or kooky things happening at almost every moment. Our hope is that this does build into something else; also, it would be nice to get more of the cast around each other! We’ve seen a lot this season of people doing their own thing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







