Station 19 season 5 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Searching for the Ghost’

Station 19 season 5 episode 10 is set up to premiere on ABC come next week — so what can you expect to see from it?

The first thing to note here is the title: “Searching for the Ghost.” Beyond just that, we know that the show will probably not be doing the same sort of big crossover again. These should be special because they don’t happen every time — though, of course, we’re sure that there will be something blending these two worlds again before the end of the season.

What’s especially curious at the moment, though, is that prior to tonight’s episode, ABC opted to not release any information about what’s coming up story-wise. That is to obviously protect whatever happens in the crossover, but it is pretty frustrating from the outside looking in not know just what there is to look forward to. We certainly expect the same combination of drama, romance, and humor that we’ve seen on the firefighter drama over the years.

Based on what we saw on tonight’s new episode, we tend to think that the top priority here will be covering Vic’s surprise pregnancy. It’s a big part of the story tonight that no one saw coming, but we also tend to think it’s going to have some big ramifications moving forward. How in the world can it not? The same goes for Sullivan getting his promotion to Lieutenant. It’s something that he knows is incredibly risky, mostly because he’s worked so long as it is to build trust among some of his fellow firefighters after what happened last season. One wrong move, and it could look as though he’s just doing some dramatic power play here that he’d thought about weeks or even months ago.

