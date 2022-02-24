Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS, finally back from season 5 hiatus?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are we finally about to see the other side of what’s been a pretty long hiatus? If you are entering this piece with questions, we more than understand given it’s a pretty confusing time in the TV world.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the good news that Young Sheldon is back tonight following a lengthy Olympics-related hiatus — or at least that’s the plan. Because of what’s going on in regards to Russia and Ukraine at the moment, we have to be prepared for preemptions at any given point. If you are setting your DVR, be sure to set it for extra time. You will need that in case CBS cuts away at some point during the broadcast, similar to what happened last night.

So what are you going to see tonight? It’s a story that feels tried-and-true within the world of The Big Bang Theory as Dr. Sheldon Cooper finds himself facing off against someone he’s not 100% sure he wants around. We know that he doesn’t always love authority figures, and this new one is played by Agents of SHIELD alum Ming-Na Wen. The promo below offers up a small peek behind the curtain and if this isn’t enough for you, we also suggest that you check out the synopsis:

Sheldon butts heads with Dr. Lee (Ming-Na Wen), a new scientist in the lab. Also, Mary is given a lotto ticket, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, February 24th, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Let’s just go ahead and hope now that this story proves to be worth the wait!

