Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? What about its fellow spin-off in Organized Crime? Things could get rather confusing tonight, so this feels like a good time to share everything that we know at the moment.

So where should we kick off here? We suppose that the best place is by explaining where things stand for right now. The plan for the flagship Law & Order to return tonight at 8:00 after being off the air for years; following that, you should get SVU at a special time in 9:05 p.m. Eastern and Organized Crime then at 10:02. Because of the coverage regarding the Russia – Ukraine situation, we would advice you to put extra time on your DVRs if you are planning to record the shows tonight. Last night much of the 10:00 p.m. hour was pushed back due to news coverage and something similar could happen here.

Provided that these episodes do all air according to plan, we can share some of what’s coming up! Just take a look at the synopses for all three of these Law & Order shows below.

Law & Order season 21 episode 1, “The Right Thing” – 02/24/2022 (08:00PM – 09:05PM) (Thursday) : Newly acquainted partners, Bernard and Cosgrove, investigate the murder of a notorious entertainer. A dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the DA’s office. TV-14 L, V

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 13, “If I Knew Then What I Know Now” – 02/24/2022 (09:05PM – 10:02PM) (Thursday) : A young woman learning about her birth parents asks Benson for help. Carisi and Rollins weigh the risks of taking their relationship public. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 13, “As Hubris Is to Oedipus” – 02/24/2022 (10:02PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The task force must race to save lives when Wheatley and McClane’s digital takeover shifts to a series of real-life bomb threats. TV-14

Clearly, let’s hope you’re ready for all things Law & Order — there is a lot of good stuff coming very soon, and for most of the weeks ahead!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU right now

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime, and the flagship snow tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back around to get some additional coverage. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







