Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to get a chance to see this show alongside its spin-off show Station 19? We’ve got a few more details in here that we’re happy to share.

Of course, let’s start out with the news that for now, the plan is for there to be new episodes. However, remember that there are real issues and concerns going on right now in the real world. Much of the 10:00 p.m. Eastern lineup last night was interrupted by coverage of Russia and Ukraine, and there is a chance of that happening again. Last night, the shows did eventually return to air, but things are going to be a little bit unpredictable and understandably so.

Provided that this epic Grey’s – Station 19 crossover happens. Here’s what you can expect. Remember that at the center of both of these shows, the fate of one Owen Hunt is going to be front and center.

Station 19 season 5 episode 9, “Started from the Bottom” – A new chief starts at Station 19. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a young girl seeking help and a call about an SUV flown over a cliff, on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9, “No Time to Die” – The Grey Sloan Memorial doctors grapple with the aftermath of the car crash that involved some of their own, while Meredith works to save Dr. Hamilton’s life. After Levi is severely impacted from his latest loss, Bailey is forced to once again rethink the Webber Method. Later, Link confronts Amelia after witnessing her move on with someone new when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Presumably there are going to be more new episodes through much of the upcoming weeks — we know this was a long hiatus, but the trade-off now is that there should be fewer interruptions the rest of the way.

