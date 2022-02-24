1883 season 1 episode 10 (finale) video: Sam Elliott sets the stage & more

As you prepare for the 1883 season 1 finale on Paramount+ this weekend, isn’t there a lot of great stuff to be excited for? If nothing else, we know there are plenty of reasons to be afraid for a number of different things.

The biggest storyline entering episode 10 is obviously the fate of one Elsa Dutton, whose life has been on the line since she was shot by that arrow. We know that she’s technically still breathing, but at this point James and others are expecting the worst.

In case you were hoping for a few big reveals courtesy of star Sam Elliot today, you’re probably going to be disappointed. Yet, he does look ahead towards the future plus discuss his character of Shea in a new Today Show interview below! He talks about his career in Westerns and beyond, as well — he speaks a lot as a guy who is very aware of not only who he is, but his spot in the greater entertainment landscape. It’s great to be known for something, whether it be his voice, his mustache, or some of his roles.

It goes without saying, but we hope that Shea ends up being a major part of the rest of the season and doesn’t go anywhere in the near future. Unfortunately, the harsh reality that exists within a show like this is the oh-so-simple fact that anyone could die at almost any moment and you have to be prepared for it. We’re certainly the most worried about Elsa entering this upcoming episode, but we’re not going to sit here and act as though we’re numb to just about everyone else. It would be the ultimate bait-and-switch if we spend so much time looking one way, only for Taylor Sheridan to pull the rug out from under us.

