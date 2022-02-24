A Million Little Things, Good Sam, Chicago PD interrupted by special report

Tonight, A Million Little Things and Good Sam were poised to come back with new episode — yet, things did not go according to plan.

Just under 15 minutes into the episode of the former tonight, ABC pulled the show in order to discuss at length the latest in Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, CBS took off Good Sam a few minutes later. No doubt, this is a devastating situation going on in another part of the world; nonetheless, we also recognize that these shows offer an escape from the real world. There are reasons why network TV stays on the air even in the midst of streaming services and cable, and a lot of that has to do with the routine of coming home, turning on a show, and getting away from everything else going on.

One thing that also made this more frustrating for some viewers? The fact that there was no immediate timetable on-air for when the shows would be back. It is, however, a measure of appropriateness because of the sensitive nature of the news being reported.

We’ll have more updates as to what’s going to happen here as soon as we get them.

Did the shows return?

CBS did bring you back to the medical drama after spending more than ten minutes away from it. This is something that the network clearly made a determination on while presenting their special report. Meanwhile, the same eventually came about for A Million Little Things, though the break between the action was larger in this instance.

What about Chicago PD?

About fifteen minutes later than ABC and CBS, NBC decided to cut away from their standard programming. It ultimately came back as well, so no further episodes are going to be delayed.

What do you think about Good Sam and A Million Little Things being pushed back due to the special report?

What do you think about Good Sam and A Million Little Things being pushed back due to the special report?

