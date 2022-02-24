A Million Little Things season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Maggie’s 30th birthday

As we look ahead to A Million Little Things season 4 episode 10, you are going to have an episode all about a birthday — it’s Maggie’s! Are we going to have a reason to celebrate? We’d hope so, but time and time again we’re reminded that this show is a drama. There’s going to be some pretty-dark stuff that unfolds in here somewhere, even if it doesn’t necessarily have to do with Maggie herself.

Below, you can check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 10 synopsis below with other insight all about what’s coming:

“surprise” – Cam plans an elaborate surprise party for Maggie’s 30th birthday, but she isn’t the only one to make a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, Tyrell returns home and quickly realizes that things are not the same as when he left on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Ultimately, we just wonder how long the Cam/Maggie relationship is going to be sustainable within this world, mostly because relationships within this world have a tendency to be super-messy.

Of course, let’s just hope that there are a lot of stories that are going to air through the rest of the season, and that they continue to subvert expectations in just about every way possible — while still be realistic to their characters, of course.

One thing to note

The return date for this episode could certainly be up in the air, as could a lot of different programs over the next several weeks. So much is going to depend heavily on what is happening overseas.

