The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Clayton Echard – hometown date details!

The Bachelor episode 8 is posed to arrive on ABC this Monday, and of course it’s an important part of Clayton Echard’s journey: It’s hometown dates! This is a part of the show that we always wait all season to see, and for good reason. There’s so much drama to be had here, but there are also some big decisions to make. He has to figure out whose families he connects with, and then also how that is going to carry over to the overnight dates portion of the season.

Below, you can check out the full The Bachelor episode 8 synopsis with more specifics:

“2608” – It’s time for hometowns! For the first time in two years, the Bachelor will visit the hometowns of his final four women to meet their families and immerse himself in each of the ladies’ lives. On dates led by the women, Clayton will learn jiu-jitsu, go kayaking, hike in the Rockies and free-fall 80 feet, but the real adventure still lies ahead. Will these experiences bring clarity, or will Clayton have to send home someone he’s falling in love with? Find out on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, FEB. 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We of course wish there were a few more specifics in here, but the promo that aired Monday showed that a couple of fathers are going to have some serious apprehension about him being with their daughters. They are all protective! They don’t want to see someone they love hurt and the reality is that multiple people will. We know the end of the season is super-messy based on all early estimations, and that means that there could be heartbreak on multiple fronts.

