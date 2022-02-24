The Amazing Race 33 finale preview: Who will win in two-hour finish?

Next week on CBS, you are going to see The Amazing Race 33 play out — and of course, it should prove to be exciting!

We recognize that this has been a far from typical season, especially since the start happened. We give these teams all the credit in the world for managing to come back and even compete under these unusual conditions. This hasn’t been the best season by any means, but in a lot of ways we give it a pass. The production did their best with the cards that were given to them and ultimately, they really weren’t given that much. The teams have been enthusiastic and that’s all we can ask for.

As for what we’re expecting to see over the course of the two-hour finale, there will be multiple locations, tough challenges, and honestly, we hope that there are some memory tasks. Imagine how fascinating it would be to see some of these teams try to recall events that happened a year and a half before when the Race first kicked off.

So who will win? All four teams are still active moving into the finale: Ryan & Dusty, Arun & Natalia, Raquel & Cayla, and then Kim & Penn. Because of the past few legs, it actually feels a little more compelling that we previously thought it was going to be. There’s a legitimate chance that someone like Kim & Penn could win! Ryan & Dusty are the physical guys who will outrun anyone, but we saw tonight there are tasks that can rattle them.

The only thing we’re reasonably confident of at the moment is that Arun & Natalia face a MAJOR uphill battle. They’ve gotten lost in almost every single leg, so it’s hard to have too much confidence in them entering the end of the season.

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 33 finale?

