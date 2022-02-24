Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale: Who won, Miesha Tate or Todrick Hall?

Tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale featured Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, and Miesha Tate squaring off for the title. So who won, and who was evicted beforehand after the final HoH? There are some things worth getting into here!

The final HoH is a good place to start — there was only one part tonight as opposed to three for the celebrity version, and this was very much a test of everyone’s memory. Given that Miesha has dominated much of the season, we can’t be shocked that she dominated again tonight. She won the last competition by a reasonably large margin, and she did so again here.

So who did she decide to take with her? That was the only drama but in reality, it didn’t matter — she had a better chance against Todrick but there was a case for her either way.

