Batwoman season 3 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: No laughing matter

Next week on Batwoman season 3 episode 13, just about everything is hitting the fan. This is an intense, dramatic season finale, and we are of course approaching it knowing full well it come be the end of the road for the series. There is no season 4 as of yet! We want to remain hopeful, though, given that this could very be the strongest work we’ve seen from the show so far. They’ve very-much benefited from telling more of a continuous story, and also having their own versions of iconic DC villains.

Of course, in this episode (titled “We Having Fun Yet?”), their version of the Joker in Marquis could be center stage. Take a look at the Batwoman season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis’s (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won’t see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skillset they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis’s shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan’s life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker’s buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving? Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu & Caroline Dries (#313). Original airdate 3/2/22. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While there’s a chance there will be at least some closure at the end of this episode, don’t be shocked if there is some sort of big-time cliffhanger, as well. The writers did a great job of that at the end of season 2, though we’d still argue that there is a part of that they have not fully resolved as of yet.

