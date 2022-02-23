Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Big reveals!

Next week on The CW, the Legends of Tomorrow season 7 finale is going to be here — and there’s actually some uncertainty around it! We’ve often been fortunate enough in the past to know if there’s another season heading into the finale. Unfortunately, in this case that is not going to be the case. “Knocked Down, Knocked Up” could conceivably be the end of the series; we’re hopeful that it won’t be, but this has to be the sort of thing that lives in the back of our mind.

Before we go further here, let’s go ahead and share the full finale synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

SEASON FINALE – The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman.) Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Mccallan) because she doesn’t know how she will react. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu (713). Original airdate 3/2/2022.

Just from reading that alone, you can get a pretty good sense that there are some surprises at just about every turn here. This whole season has been surprising, weird, but also pretty delightful. Gideon as an actual person full-time has been a really fun twist, and it’s our hope that she can continue to be a part of the story moving forward, as well. Typically, the writers here are pretty good at honing in on what works and reinforcing it in some of the episodes down the road.

