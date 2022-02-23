Chicago Fire season 10 episode 14 spoilers: ‘An Officer with Grit’

Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 14? We should begin, of course, with the title: “An Officer with Grit.” That may not give away too much, but it also doesn’t need to. The important thing about this story is that Stella Kidd will start to move forward with her career aspirations, just like Mouch and Herrmann could get a chance to be in touch with more of their past.

In the event you want some more news on Chicago Fire right now, be sure to check out the full season 10 episode 14 synopsis below:

03/02/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Chief Hawkins goes above and beyond to help Brett and Violet with a problem. Kidd pursues an open lieutenant position. A blast from the past asks Mouch and Herrmann for a favor. TV-14

Kidd’s journey so far this season has been both interesting and complicated. It’s hard to imagine that anyone would doubt her overall skill set at her job, but she also finds herself in a frustration position. She’s good enough to be a lieutenant and yet, she allowed the spot at 51 to get away from her. Those this mean that she’s going to be forced to go elsewhere? That’s tough, since the last thing we want to see her is away from the other characters the bulk of the time. On the flip side, meanwhile, you have Pelham, who we don’t want to see go anywhere, either. He’s been a fun addition to the world and also far from what we initially expected. After all, early on we thought he was going to fit right into that archetype of frustrating thorn-in-your-side foils that we’ve seen in this world time and time again.

We know that there’s still a lot of Chicago Fire season 10 still to go. With that in mind, we’ll just have to wait and see now where certain parts of the story take us.

