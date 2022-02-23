The Blacklist season 9 episode 12: Another hiatus ahead?

Earlier today we reported that The Blacklist season 9 is going to have a full 22 episodes; however, you may be waiting a while to get some of them.

We know that this Friday, you are going to have a chance to see episode 10 on the air. Meanwhile, the week after you’ll see episode 11, an important story titled “The Conglomerate” that could give a few more answers when it comes to what happened the night of Liz’s death.

Today, NBC revealed their schedule for the week of Monday, March 7, and within that we learned that there is no new episode scheduled for Friday, March 11. Why? A broadcast of the Paralympics is the reason. We could see James Spader and the rest of the cast return as early as March 18, but nothing is confirmed on that at the moment.

Given that The Blacklist was one of the last shows to begin production this season, coupled with the fact that they are doing 22 episodes, we wouldn’t be shocked if the season continues into late May or June, similar to what we saw during season 8. NBC doesn’t seem to be that invested in its live ratings, so they may not care as much if it airs during sweeps or not. What matters the most here is simply that they keep delivering good stories; if they do that, we’ve got a good feeling we’ll be satisfied when the dust settles.

Hopefully, we’ll get more information on a specific episode 12 air date next week.

