New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16 promo: Is Max going to propose?

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16 won’t be on the air until April 19 — there is no sugar-coating that very-bad news.

Yet, the new promo below does make one thing very clear: There are some exciting things coming within the final episodes of the season. Much of the action starts with one rather simple question: Will Max Goodwin propose? Is this something that we are going to see happen?

Well, we know that he’s at least practicing popping the question to Helen, and that in itself is exciting! This may also be the sort of thing that cements their relationship as core to this show, provided of course that she says yes. The two are currently facing some difficult circumstances, thanks mostly to the fact they are living in different countries and each have separate hours. It can be rather hard for them to spend any time together at all. No matter, we do have hope that things will be sorted out soon. We still can’t see Max being away from New York for long, though, so something will have to give in terms of where he and Helen want to live long-term.

As for some other stories that are coming up, we’re a little more worried. The idea of Iggy having an affair has been present for the past several episodes, but we can’t say it’s ever been the sort of thing that makes us excited. Meanwhile, there is also a clear cause for concern when it comes to Bloom’s sobriety; this has been an ongoing challenge for her and it’s easy to figure out why she would be facing those challenges now. She’s gotten herself into another new position, but the scars of her own choices back in New Amsterdam are still very much there.

