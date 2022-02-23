Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see it back alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD after a long hiatus? We know that these three shows have been off for a while thanks to the Olympics — and yea, it’s been frustrating since there was another hiatus at the end of last year.

Now that we’ve said all of that, this is where we can share some of the good news: All of these shows are poised to be back in just a matter of hours! There are stories in here that will pick up where the last ones left off; meanwhile, some others will feel totally brand-new. Just take a look at the synopses below for some more information as to what to expect…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 13, “Reality Leaves a Lot to the Imagination” – 02/23/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Archer diagnose a pregnant woman with a serious infection. Maggie receives shocking news. Will and Charles question an elderly patient’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. In an effort to help a patient, Crockett takes a risk. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13, “Fire Cop” – 02/23/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Seager team up to investigate a fire at the home of a troubled young woman. Pelham moves into 51’s rumored cursed office. Kylie assists Kidd with Girls on Fire. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 13, “Still Water” – 02/23/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers. After learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash. TV-14

Rest assured that there are more great episodes coming after the fact here, as well — we know that it was a long wait to get these shows back on the air, but isn’t it nice to know the hiatus is officially over?

