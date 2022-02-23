Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The press tour

Next week on Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 7, you are going to see another story titled “Destroyer of Worlds.” It’s a pretty dramatic name for an episode, but it also makes a great deal of sense. After all, Pamela’s world was totally destroyed after the release of the tape.

Just in the promo below for this particular episode alone, you can see how much it has fundamentally changed every single part of her life. She’s finding herself peppered with questions all about it no matter where she goes, and there is no escaping the unfortunate public scrutiny or the wide array of questions fired in her direction. It’s a really difficult position for her to be in, especially since there are so many questions and/or instant judgments being made about her. Take, for example, that she leaked the tape herself or is desperate from all the publicity that comes from it. (The fact that Pamela Anderson has not spoken out about Pam & Tommy at all serves as a further reminder that she’s not yearning for the attention in the slightest.)

Meanwhile, the official Hulu logline for this episode gives you a sense of another storyline — with the focus this time being on Tommy: “Tommy confronts Rand in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.”

We know that Pam & Tommy is a limited series, just as we also know that there’s not a lot of time left in it. When you consider all of this, it becomes all the more clear that there is a lot of ground to cover over the remaining installments. We’re curious of course to see what the final messaging is on this whole incident regarding the tape, and also the widespread impact it has on privacy concerns for those within the public eye.

