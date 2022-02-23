The Blacklist season 9 episode count confirmed; more on renewal

If you’re like us, then you are still over the moon that The Blacklist has been renewed for a season 10. Why not chat about that further here, plus share a reminder of some good stuff in regards to season 9?

Last night, star/executive producer James Spader confirmed the renewal news in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to Deadline, we now have confirmation, as well, that John Eisendrath will remain showrunner for the next batch of episodes. NBC also has confirmed that season 9 so far has reached 22 million viewers across linear and digital platforms; note that this does not include anyone watching on other networks globally, or opting to check out old seasons on Netflix. In other words, this show is really doing quite well for itself.

Last night, Spader also made it clear that once more, we're going to see 22 episodes for season 9. While we assumed that this would be the case, it's hard to say much of anything in definitive terms due to the global health crisis. Not a lot of other shows out there are still doing this many episodes, and that makes it all the more impressive that this series is sticking with it.

Last night, Spader also made it clear that once more, we’re going to see 22 episodes for season 9. While we assumed that this would be the case, it’s hard to say much of anything in definitive terms due to the global health crisis. Not a lot of other shows out there are still doing this many episodes, and that makes it all the more impressive that this series is sticking with it.

It’s still too early to tell if the entirety of the season 9 cast will be back for season 10 but for now, we’re optimistic. Last year we had the big cast change following the departure of Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. We don’t need to see another shakeup again at this point.

