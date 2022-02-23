Killing Eve season 4 spoilers: New ‘firsts’ ahead for Eve, Villanelle?

The premiere of Killing Eve season 4 is just a matter of days away — and of course, we wouldn’t be more excited about it! There are so many more entertaining and/or dangerous adventures ahead for both Eve and Villanelle and apparently, that includes getting to see them do things that they haven’t done before.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine about some of her favorite Villanelle/Eve moments, Jodie Comer noted that “there are some great ones from this season, though … There are a lot of firsts in this season for the audience to see with these two women together.” What in the world does that mean? It’s an interesting concept to dive further into.

New Killing Eve video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our full review for the season 3 finale! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

We know that for a lot of people, there’s interest (understandably so!) in seeing these two characters together romantically. They’ve danced around that idea for years and on some level, we do think the two love each other. Clearly, they are obsessed with one another — but there are also questions as to whether they feed each other’s inner chaos. It’s a delicate line that they each have to tow. Villanelle wants nothing more than Eve’s attention and this season, she could try to show that she’s changed. However, Eve has her own priorities, and she’ll struggle with the concept of “good” and what she feels is true justice.

There is so much back-and-forth that we can see happening with both characters, and we’re already quite thrilled to know that they will be spending a lot more time together closer to the end of the year. That’s something that many have clamored to get for a long time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What are you hoping to see for Eve and Villanelle moving into Killing Eve season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around to score some additional updates. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







