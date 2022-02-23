Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale preview: Will Cynthia, Miesha, or Todrick win?

As you prepare for tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale on CBS, let’s go ahead and get to the #1 question: Who will win? Are we going to see Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, or Miesha Tate take it home?

This is a pretty easy race to call in our mind — only two people have an actual shot at this and for one of them, it depends on who they sit with. Let’s break it down…

Cynthia Bailey – If she makes it to the final two, there’s a pretty easy case to be made that she wins. She’s the audience favorite of the final three, and remember that with the jury out in the world, they are more susceptible to what the audience wants. She’s made no real enemies and while she hasn’t won anything, she did build some strong social bonds and aligned with someone in Carson who was always a bigger threat than her.

Miesha Tate – She is, no doubt, the most dominant player of the season, and we give her credit for not being evicted even when Carson Kressley, Chris Kirkpastrick, and Todd Bridges were in power. She did a good job building at least a few relationships, and it’s easy to see her winning versus Todrick. However, her participation in saying not-nice things about the other players behind their backs makes her a much harder sell versus Cynthia. She’s made her road much harder than it needed to be.

Todrick Hall – No chance of winning. Will he even get a vote? It’s almost like he didn’t realize there are live feeds this season! He’s been unnecessarily mean to other houseguests, and his comments throughout the game have generated headlines even from people who aren’t winning. Sure, he did a good job at times playing multiple sides of the house and partnering with a bigger target, but none of that matters since he’s bungled the most important part of the game: Getting people to like you.

