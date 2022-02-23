This Is Us season 6 episode 7 promo: Is ‘Taboo’ about Rebecca, Miguel?

We know that This Is Us season 6 episode 7 is airing two weeks from tonight, and thanks to a new promo, we’ve gotten a sense of some other stuff, as well.

Take, for starters, the title here in “Taboo.” Given what we know about the Pearson family’s journey at this point, it feels pretty likely that this will be a peek behind the curtain of Rebecca and Miguel. Some seeds have been planted in the past already about how the two end up together, and it could be kicking off ironically around Thanksgiving. We know how much the holiday means to the family. Meanwhile, we also know that these two have a natural bond and rapport. They also each likely have fears about what would happen if they ever got together.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see what we had to say about last night’s “Our Little Island Girls: Part Two.” Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming, including theories and episode reviews, through the remainder of the series…

So what else is coming within this episode? In the present, there could be a chance to see much of the family gathered together again, where Rebecca seems to be making some sort of difficult announcement. Meanwhile, Kate and Toby start to get into a conversation about Jack’s weight that could play into some of her insecurities. The promo’s too short for it to be altogether in-depth in any way, but we definitely think that we’re inching closer to that divorce.

If you missed some of the other news on the subject of season 6’s future, after this one-week hiatus there will be no more breaks the rest of the way. Oh, and there are still twelve episodes to go. Brace yourselves for a lot!

Related – Check out more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 7?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







